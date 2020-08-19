Kentucky COVID-19 positivity rate slowly decreases again

FRANKFORT, KY (WOWK) – Commissioner for the Kentucky Department for Public Health again urged precautions as the state continues efforts to slow the spread of COVID-19.

“Please, listen to the public health folks, and listen to people in a variety of different states. If my flavor of it is not to your liking, I don’t think you’re going to find too much inconsistency on these key points,” Stack said.

For the past several days, Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear has been stressing the importance of bringing the state’s positivity rate back down. Today, the rate saw a slight decrease from 5.48% to 5.41%.

Yesterday, the governor shared a report from the White House, breaking down each county’s positivity rate, some of which are much higher than the state’s overall rate.

Beshear says the state needs to continue to remain in a plateau before the state can finally bring the rate to a downward slope.

The governor confirmed 655 new cases and 12 additional deaths bringing the state to 40,926 total cases and total deaths. Beshear says 91, or 14%, of the new cases are in patients 18 years-old-or younger.

The state has conducted 785,138 tests for the virus, and at least 9,331 Kentuckians have recovered.

The governor says the state is also working on a new plan regarding evictions amid the pandemic.

