Kentucky COVID-19 update from Gov. Andy Beshear

FRANKFORT, KY (WOWK) – Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear delivers another daily update on the status of the coronavirus outbreak in the Bluegrass State. Yesterday, Beshear announced as of this evening at 8 p.m., all non-essential retail businesses will be closed.

He says no matter what steps the Kentucky government decides to take, residents will always be able to go to the grocery store. Pharmacies will also stay open.

As of yesterday, the state had reported 124 positive cases of COVID-19 and four deaths.

Beshear says businesses such as grocery stores, banks, hardware stores, auto parts stores and gas stations will remain open. He urges Kentuckians to not buy in bulk and to only buy what they need for the week as others still need to shop for groceries as well.

The governor continues to urge Kentuckians to practice good hygiene, engage in social distancing and remain calm and positive. He also asked for prayers, thoughts and condolences to the families of the four patients who have died from the virus in the state.

Beshears also announced a mandate concerning non-elective medical procedures.

