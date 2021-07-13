Kentucky deadline to apply for federal disaster assistance approaches

FRANKFORT, KY (WOWK) – The deadline for businesses, private nonprofit organizations, homeowners and renters to apply for federal disaster assistance is now just 10 days away on July 23.

FEMA says any Kentucky homeowners, renters and business owners who experienced property damage or loss due to the severe storms and flooding between Feb. 27 and March 14, may be eligible for federal disaster assistance.

Those who live in one of the 31 affected counties included in the area covered by the Kentucky federal disaster declaration for Individual Assistance can apply, update their contact information, ask questions, ask about home inspections or even appeal a FEMA decision online at DisasterAssistance.gov.

Claimants can also call 800-621-3362 (TTY: 800-462-7585) or download the FEMA app by texting ANDROID or APPLE to 43362. For those who call, Multilingual operators are available seven days a week from 7 a.m. to 11 p.m. Anyone who uses a Relay service such as a videophone, Innocaption or CapTel, should provide their specific number for that service as FEMA calls may come from an unidentified number.

The affected counties in the declaration include Anderson, Breathitt, Boyd, Clark, Clay, Estill, Fayette, Floyd, Franklin, Greenup, Jackson, Jessamine, Johnson, Knott, Laurel, Lawrence, Lee, Leslie, Letcher, Lincoln, Madison, Magoffin, Martin, Morgan, Owsley, Perry, Powell, Pulaski, Rockcastle, Warren and Woodford.

Those who need to register for assistance must have the following information available:

Address of the damaged primary dwelling where damage occurred;

Current mailing address, telephone number and Social Security number;

Your insurance information;

Total household annual income;

Routing and account numbers for checking or savings accounts for direct deposit; and

A description of disaster damage and losses.

More information on Kentucky’s disaster recovery is available on the Kentucky Emergency Management and FEMA websites.