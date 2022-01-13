All Roads Lead To Valentine's Day 2022
Kentucky Derby Festival returns to in-person events

Kentucky

by: Associated Press

LOUISVILLE, KENTUCKY – MAY 01: Fans look on from the rail after the 147th running of the Kentucky Derby at Churchill Downs on May 01, 2021 in Louisville, Kentucky. (Photo by Sam Mallon/Getty Images)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — The Kentucky Derby Festival will return to offering live and in-person events this year, though there are some changes to the schedule.

One of the most noticeable is the festival’s founding event, the Pegasus Parade, which will be held on a Sunday for the first time instead of a Thursday. Kentucky Derby Festival President and CEO Matt Gibson said in a statement that it’s an effort to make it easier for people to attend.

Officials announced the dates for dozens of festival events from mid-March through Derby week. Some events will have different dates than in the past. Many will keep to tradition, including Thunder Over Louisville.

