Kentucky Education Association: “Public schools should not open to in-person instruction”

KENTUCKY (WOWK) – The Kentucky Education Association (KEA) says Kentucky’s public schools should not open to in-person instruction at this time.

According to a press release from the KEA, in-person instruction should not resume until, at a minimum, the infection rate in Kentucky and the infection rate in the county, in which the school district is located both fall below four percent for three weeks consecutively.

They say districts must also consider other factors unique to their own communities, such as the infection rate among school-aged children and whether the Department of Public Health supports their reopening plan.

The KEA is calling on school district decision makers, specifically superintendents and school boards, to make the decision to protect students and educators by closing schools to in-person instruction and beginning the 2020-21 school year virtually for all students.