Kentucky estimates power outage lasts until Friday

ASHLAND, KY (WOWK) — As power crews continue to work on restoring power, areas in our tristate continue to be affected and may not have power restored until Friday, Feb. 26.

At the peak, 59,204 customers were out of power after the second ice storm. With more than 68% restored, nearly 18,000 people Boyd, Carter, Greenup, Johnson and Lawerence counties are without power.

As of Saturday, Feb. 20:

Boyd County currently has 8,770 people without power.

Carter County has 3,118 without power.

Greenup County has 700 customers without power.

Johnson County has 400 customers without power.

Lawrence County has 5,000 customers without power.

According to Kentucky Power, Boyd, Carter and Lawrence counties were hardest hit, leaving extensive damage to the circuits providing electricity in these areas. The extent of damage in these areas is massive. Total reconstruction of destroyed circuits is necessary.