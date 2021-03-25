Kentucky expanding COVID-19 vaccine eligibility to 40 and older

FRANKFORT, KY (WOWK) – Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear announced the state’s vaccine eligibility will be expanding beginning Monday, March 29 to include Kentuckians 40 and over. According to the governor, older individuals will still receive priority for the vaccine.

The governor says 1.25 million Kentuckians have received at least their first shot of the dose of the vaccine. That number is more than 36% of the state’s adult population who are currently eligible for the vaccine. The state has a list of vaccination sites available on the Team Kentucky website.

While the governor reported 726 new cases of COVID-19, he says none of those new cases reported in the past 24 hours are in long-term care facilities.

“I can’t remember. I can’t remember the last day when it was zero,” Beshear said.

The new cases bring the state to 423,414 cases throughout the pandemic.

According to Beshear, health officials are also say 19 deaths related to COVID-19 have been newly reported. As the audit on previous possible deaths continues, the state has found an additional 88 deaths. These combined totals bring the state to 5,970 deaths since the pandemic began.

Thursday, the state’s Current Incidence Rate map shows only seven of the state’s 120 counties in red. Four counties in western Kentucky are green.