CANNONSBURG, KY (WOWK) – After losing everything in a house fire, a family received help from the community Sunday.

Donations were brought to the England Hill Volunteer Fire Department.

The fire happened just days before the family was to welcome their newborn baby home so people in the community brought car seats, bassinets, toys, clothes, and other baby necessities.

People also brought gift cards and donated money all to simply help the family get back on their feet.

“Our main goal is making our children whole again and we lost everything, but our children did too and that’s really hard for them to understand. We as adults, we can cope with that a little better than our children. So, everything the community’s doing to help us rebuild is so overwhelming – in a wonderful way. It’s so overwhelming,” says Ryan and Courtney Crisp.

Fire officials say they were surprised by the turnout rate.

“We have a pretty good community when it comes to stuff like this. Everyone steps in and tries to help people out – do what they can,” explained David Corey, the Captain of the England Hill Volunteer Fire Department.

For anyone who missed today’s event but would like to donate, the family now has a GoFundMe set up. You can access that here.