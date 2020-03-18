Kentucky Fish and Wildlife offers Facebook Live educational programming

FRANKFORT, KY (WOWK) – Conservation educators from the Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife Resources will be hosting special Facebook Live sessions while schools are closed across the state due to COVID-19 concerns.

The department says these Facebook Live sessions will take place at 1 p.m. ET on weekdays so teachers and students can continue receiving wildlife conservation programming normally taught in the classroom. The approximately 30-minute sessions will live stream on the Salato Wildlife Education Center’s Facebook page (@SalatoWildlifeEducationCenter), according to a press release from Kentucky Fish and Wildlife.

“Team Kentucky is excited to offer our children and families an educational experience that allows children to learn about our state’s wildlife species from their homes,” Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear said. “I encourage families across the Commonwealth to take advantage of this virtual opportunity to help keep our children engaged in learning as we all come together to combat the coronavirus.”

Kentucky Fish and Wildlife operates the Salato Wildlife Education Center which focuses on the state’s native wildlife species and their conservation, as well as the importance of fishing, hunting, boating and related recreation opportunities. The Salato Center remains open Tuesday through Saturday for outdoor exhibits with no admission fee. Indoor exhibits are currently closed to the public.

For more information, visit its webpage on Kentucky Fish and Wildlife’s website (fw.ky.gov) and follow its Facebook page.

