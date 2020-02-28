Kentucky forest fire hazard season begins

FRANKFORT, KY (WOWK) – Kentucky’s forest fire hazard season has begun, and the Kentucky Energy and Environment Cabinet is asking people to have a sense of vigilance to prevent forest fires from starting.

“Even with the heavy precipitation this winter, dead grass, leaves and twigs can dry out quickly and act as fuel for fire,” James Wright, director of the Division of Forestry, said. “It is very important that people do not develop a false confidence during wet conditions.”

According to Kentucky law Feb. 15 through April 30 is designated as spring forest fire hazard season. During this time, it is illegal to burn anything within 150 feet of any woodland or brushland between 6 a.m. and 6 p.m.

Some local laws permit burning from 6 p.m. to 6 a.m., as winds and humidity are generally lower. However, no one should burn unless the air is calm and there is adequate moisture in the air to prevent the spread of fire, according to a press release from the Kentucky Energy and Environment Cabinet.

“One of the leading causes of forest fires in Kentucky is fire accidentally escaping when people burn trash or unwanted material,” Wright said.

He added that it is illegal to burn garbage or any other materials except natural plant matter. All fires should be attended at all times. It is always illegal to start a fire any time of the year on or near timberland without taking all reasonable precautions to prevent it from spreading.

Before conducting any outdoor burning, check with the local fire department and county government to find out about restrictions and local ordinances, the Kentucky Energy and Environment Cabinet said. People should also check the state air quality and state waste management regulations before any outdoor burning. To check their outdoor burning restrictions, the Division for Air Quality can be contacted at 1-888-BURN-LAW.

To learn more about wildland fire hazard seasons, outdoor burning laws, and how to report arson, visit the Kentucky Energy and Environment Cabinet’s website.

