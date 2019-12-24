Kentucky Foster parents charged with criminal abuse after pouring hot drink on 10-month old

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WOWK) -- Did you get all your Christmas shopping done? Did you buy enough food for the holiday meal?

Let's face it, we've all been there. Maybe you didn't account for a relative to come by for Christmas dinner, or maybe you somehow managed to forget to buy a gift for a special somebody. Here's some of what's open and what's not on Christmas Eve (Tuesday, December 24, 2019) and Christmas Day (Wednesday, December 25, 2019) in our Tri-State.