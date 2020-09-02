Kentucky gets crafty with shortage of election poll workers

Voting stations are set up for the primary election at the Kentucky Exposition Center, Monday, June 22, 2020, in Louisville, Ky. With one polling place designated for Louisville on Tuesday, voters who didn’t cast mail-in ballots could potentially face long lines in Kentucky’s unprecedented primary election. (AP Photo/Piper Blackburn)

LEXINGTON, KY (AP) – A shortage of poll workers could be brewing in Kentucky, but beer cans aim to stop that.

Kentucky Secretary of State Michael Adams announced Tuesday that his office is partnering with the Kentucky Guild of Brewers to promote poll worker recruitment and voter registration on beer cans in order to prevent “a poll worker crisis” stressed by the coronavirus pandemic.

His partnership with craft breweries across the state includes labels designed with QR codes that direct people to a website where they can register to vote and apply to be a poll worker in the Nov. 3 election.

