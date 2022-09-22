JOHNSON COUNTY, KY (WOWK)—A former girls’ basketball coach in Johnson County, Kentucky was indicted for inappropriate conduct.

A release from Johnson County Schools says that a former employee was indicted on multiple counts, but no specifics were given.

The statement went on to say ” Our priority is the safety and welfare of all students. Although this deals with a former employee, we always strive to work with law enforcement and the community to protect each and every one of our students.”

Johnson County Schools say that Kentucky State Police are handling this investigation.