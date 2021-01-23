Kentucky GOP group rejects push to have McConnell back Trump

Sen. Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., the top Republican in Senate, leaves the chamber after Vice President Kamala Harris swore in three new Democratic senators, at the Capitol in Washington, Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021. The victory by the two candidates in the pivotal Georgia runoff election this month was decisive in handing Democrats the majority in the Senate and forcing McConnell to become the minority leader. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)

FRANKFORT, KY (AP) — A Kentucky Republican Party committee has rejected a resolution urging Senate GOP leader Mitch McConnell to fully support Donald Trump in the ex-president’s upcoming impeachment trial.

Media outlets report the GOP State Central Committee met Saturday to consider the proposal. A grassroots group of Republican officials pushed the resolution.

Opening arguments in Trump’s Senate impeachment trial over the Capitol riot will begin the week of Feb. 8. McConnell recently said that Trump “provoked” his supporters before the riot, but the Republican senator has not said how he will vote in the impeachment trial.