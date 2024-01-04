FRANKFORT, Ky. (FOX 56) — It’s an opportunity to look back on the past year’s accomplishments and look ahead to what can be achieved in Frankfort. Gov. Andy Beshear has delivered the first State of the Commonwealth address of his second term.

“Tonight, I’m proud to report that, thanks to the strength of our people and our red-hot economy, the state of our commonwealth is stronger than it has ever been,” Beshear began.

House and Senate lawmakers listened on as the governor reviewed Kentucky’s growth over the past year and what he calls an economy on fire.

“We enter 2024 after securing the best four-year period for economic growth in our history. We set a record for private sector investment of more than $28.7 billion, the most secure during the tenure of any governor,” Beshear said.

The rebuilding efforts from 2022’s disasters, growing infrastructure, health care access, and combating opioid addiction were all among the highlights of Beshear’s speech, which also circled back on the proposals made weeks ago in his budget address, like an 11% pay raise for all school employees.

“The Republican governor of Tennessee signed a bill last year to provide their teachers with the largest pay raise in their state’s history. And Indiana’s looking to do the same,” Beshear said.

Lawmakers signaled their stance with a standing ovation or silence. Before the speech, GOP leaders said early conversations were happening with the executive branch on the budget but have different ideas for how to fund teacher raises.

“I think you’re going to see us stop short of mandating raises for particular classes of employees. I believe that those are decisions best made at the local level,” Speaker David Osborne (R-Oldham) said.

Rep. Osborne said education will get a large chunk of funding as in years past, but the governor’s proposal for universal preschool is likely dead on arrival.

“I don’t think there’s much appetite in our chamber for it,” Osborne said.

“I think the appetite of the Senate is pretty much similar to that of the House,” Senate President Robert Stivers (R-Manchester) added.

Several special guests were also recognized through the speech, including folks who gave back to their communities during times of recovery, business leaders investing in the state, and the family of a Prestonsburg officer who was killed in a 2022 shooting.