Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear gives update on reopening Bluegrass State

In this Sunday, April 5, 2020, photo, Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear speaks about the novel coronavirus during a media conference at the state Capitol in Frankfort, Ky. (Ryan C. Hermens/Lexington Herald-Leader via AP)

FRANKFORT, KY (WOWK) – Kentucky Governor Beshear is set to give an update on reopening the Bluegrass State at 5 p.m.

Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear says every state park, including those that had been in use for self-quarantine for low-acuity patients, will now be included in the June 1 reopening phase due to the decline in daily totals of new COVID-19 cases.

The governor confirms 113 new cases of COVID-19 and nine additional deaths, bringing the state’s totals to 9,184 cases, 156 of which are probable, and 409 deaths, one of which is probable.

Beshear also says 221,118 Kentuckians have been tested for the virus, and 3,181 people across the state have recovered. He says while testing has significantly increased throughout the state, many of the roughly 21,000 additional tests came in from updated numbers at a testing lab that had not been reporting negative tests.

