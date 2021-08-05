Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear holds Team Kentucky briefing

FRANKFORT, KY (WOWK)—At 12:30 p.m. on Thursday, Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear will hold a briefing from the Kentucky State Capitol Rotunda in Frankfort.

He will update Kentuckians on topics including economic development and infrastructure improvements along with the coronavirus in the commonwealth, the delta variant and vaccinations against COVID-19.

The governor will also be joined by Lt. Governor Jacqueline Coleman and Dr. Steven Stack.

The full news conference will stream in the player above.