Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear: No new COVID-19 cases today

FRANKFORT, KY (WOWK) – Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear confirmed today of the 11 cases tested for COVID-19 in Kentucky today, 10 came back negative and one inconclusive.

He says all Kentucky’s eight existing COVID-19 cases are in stable condition.

The state has created a website to keep Kentucky residents up-to-date on information pertaining to the virus. Beshear says he encourages each resident to visit www.covid19.ky.gov to get all the information provided by the Kentucky government.

