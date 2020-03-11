Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear: No new COVID-19 cases today

FRANKFORT, KY (WOWK) – Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear confirmed today of the 11 cases tested for COVID-19 in Kentucky today, 10 came back negative and one inconclusive.
He says all Kentucky’s eight existing COVID-19 cases are in stable condition.
The state has created a website to keep Kentucky residents up-to-date on information pertaining to the virus. Beshear says he encourages each resident to visit www.covid19.ky.gov to get all the information provided by the Kentucky government.
