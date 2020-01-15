Closings & Delays
Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear reaffirmed his support for a teachers’ pay raise

Kentucky

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) – Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear reaffirmed his support for a teachers’ pay raise Tuesday evening in his first State of the Commonwealth speech to the Republican-dominated legislature. The state’s new Democratic governor told lawmakers that he will include his campaign pledge for a $2,000 across-the-board pay raise for teachers in the budget he submits later this month. Speaking to a statewide television audience, Beshear also pledged to support fully funding the state’s public pension obligations _ another promise from his successful campaign.

