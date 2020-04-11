Live Now
WATCH LIVE: Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear provides daily COVID-19 update

Beshear confirms 185 new COVID-19 cases

Kentucky

by: Kimberely Blackburn, Digital Producer

Posted: / Updated:

FRANKFORT, KY (WOWK) – Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear confirms 185 new COVID cases, bringing the total up to 1,840. The state has also has four new deaths, bringing the state up to 94.

For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

More Stories

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the FREE WOWK 13 News App

Washington DC Bureau

More Washington DC Bureau

Don't Miss

Trending Stories