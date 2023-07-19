KENTUCKY (WEHT) – Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear declared a state of emergency on Wednesday after flooding caused by heavy rains in the western part of the state as well as in areas of central and eastern Kentucky.

According to the governor’s office, Mayfield in Graves County was one of the areas impacted. The town is still recovering from the deadly tornadoes that tore through western Kentucky in December 2021.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

“Please pray for Mayfield and areas of Western Kentucky impacted by significant flooding from last night’s storms,” Beshear said. “We’re working to assess the damage and respond. Just like every challenge we’ve faced, we will be there for all those affected. We will get through this together.”

According to the governor’s office, the State Emergency Operations Center has been activated to Level 3. While multiple reports of rescues came in from a number of counties, including Carlisle, Graves, Hickman and McCracken counties, Beshear’s office says no fatalities or missing persons have been reported at this time.

The governor also activated the state’s price gouging laws to protect families from overpriced goods and services. According to the governor’s office, while the state of emergency is in place, consumers can report price gouging to the office of the Attorney General.