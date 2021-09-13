Kentucky Gov. Beshear gives COVID-19 update

FRANKFORT, KY (WOWK) – Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear is giving an update on COVID-19 in the Bluegrass State at approximately 4 p.m. Monday, Sept. 13.

On Friday, the state reached the grim milestone of 8,000 Kentuckians who have died in connection to COVID-19 when 32 new deaths rose the death toll to 8,003.

Since the pandemic began, Kentucky has reported 620,356 total COVID-19 cases. Health officials say 5,197 of those cases were reported Friday. Of Friday’s new cases, 1,443 were reported in children 18 or younger.

The state’s positivity rate is currently listed as 14%. Clinton and Crittenden counties are the only two of Kentucky’s 120 counties not listed as red on the current incident rate map.