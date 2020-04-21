Kentucky Gov Beshear gives COVID-19 update at 5 p.m.

FRANKFORT, KY (WOWK) – Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear is giving a daily update on COVID-19 in the Bluegrass State.
Yesterday, the governor confirmed 102 new COVID-19 cases for the state, bringing the total to 3,050. He also confirmed 1,134 Kentuckians have recovered. Beshear also confirmed six additional deaths in the Bluegrass State.
He also said yesterday Kentucky schools will not have in-person classes for the remainder of the school year. After consulting with multiple health officials, he said this is the best solution for all Kentuckians.
Lt. Gov. Jacqueline Coleman provided an update on the state’s unemployment insurance situation.
The state has processed twice as many claims since March 8 than they did last year, she said. The offices are averaging 13,0000 claims and 25,000 phone calls per day. Those who have applied before should not reapply. This will only show the process down for all the applicants.
The offices are currently focusing on those past the two-week deadline for payment, she says. They have hired more employees to help process all the claims as quickly as possible.
