Kentucky Gov. Beshear gives daily COVID-19 update

FRANKFORT, KY (WOWK) – Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear is giving an update on COVID-19 in the Bluegrass State.

Yesterday, Beshear confirmed 134 new COVID-19 cases and six additional deaths in the state as of 5:30 p.m. Thursday, April 9, bringing the state’s totals to 1,452 positive cases and 77 deaths.

The governor also said as of yesterday 395 Kentuckians have been reported as recovered from the coronavirus.

Natural Bridge State Park and Cumberland Falls State Park were closed due to gathering crowds at the two parks. Beshear asked that people not congregate at state parks so no more will need to be closed.

Beshear and Chief of Staff La Tasha Buckner also announced an expansion of those eligible for temporary total disability payments including frontline workers. Some of the workers included in the expansion are those in child care, grocery, postal service, the national guard, rape crisis center employees, military and social workers.

