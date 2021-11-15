Kentucky Gov. Beshear gives latest COVID-19 update

FRANKFORT, KY (WOWK) – Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear is set to give an update on COVID-19 in the Bluegrass State at approximately 4 p.m. Monday, Nov. 15.

As of the state’s last COVID-19 update on Friday, Nov. 12, the Kentucky Department of Health reported 1,296 new COVID-19 cases and 70 additional deaths, bringing the Bluegrass State to 759,953 cases and 10,214 deaths throughout the pandemic. Of Friday’s newly reported cases, 417 were in children aged 18 or younger.

Health officials say as of Friday, 703 Kentuckians were hospitalized with COVID-19. Of those patients, 193 were in the ICU and 102 were on ventilators.

The state’s positivity rate as of Friday was listed as 5.53%.