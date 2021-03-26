Kentucky Gov. Beshear joins 18-state statement on rise of anti-Asian hate

FILE – In this Sept. 23, 2020, file photo, Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear speaks at the Kentucky State Capitol in Frankfort, Ky. While Senate leader Mitch McConnell is at the center of talks on another coronavirus relief bill, hardships are mounting in his home state of Kentucky. (AP Photo/Timothy D. Easley)

FRANKFORT, KY (WOWK)—Kentucky Governor, Andy Beshear, announced on Friday that he had joined 18 other governors to issue a statement on the rise of anti-Asian hate. The statement urges organizations, companies and individuals to participate in a “virtual day of action” on Friday.

March 26 is said to be symbolic because on March 26 of 1790, the Naturalization Act was signed into law. The act prohibited non-white people from becoming United States citizens, and, now in 2021, racism toward Asian Americans is still happening and seems to be on the rise.

“Anti-Asian violence and racism have no place in our commonwealth or our country,” said Gov. Beshear. “Ending Anti-Asian violence and racism starts with Kentuckians speaking up, and I ask everyone to join with me today to show solidarity and stand against hate.”

The joint statement reads:

As governors, we take care in protecting the people of our states. The tragic loss of loved ones in Atlanta that left eight people dead, including six Asian Americans, is part of a long and painful litany of acts of hate against Asian Americans across the country. Today, and every day, we stand in solidarity, in support, and in shared resolve with the Asian American community. Hate will not divide our states and our communities, and we condemn all expressions of racism, xenophobia, scapegoating, and anti-Asian sentiment. From the Chinese Exclusion Act to the incarceration of Japanese Americans in World War II to the mistreatment of Muslims and Sikhs after 9/11, this year is part of a history of racism against the Asian American community. In the past year, the use of anti-Asian rhetoric during the pandemic has resulted in Asian Americans being harassed, assaulted, and scapegoated for the COVID-19 pandemic. The Center for the Study of Hate and Extremism at California State University in San Bernardino released findings in early March that showed hate crimes against Asian-Americans spiked 149% from 2019 to 2020, even while hate crimes fell overall. What is happening to Asian Americans is simply un-American. We condemn racism, violence, and hatred against our AAPI communities, and we must do more to protect, lift up, and support the Asian American community. Joint Statement from Governors to stop Asian Hate

A signed version of the statement is available here.

The participating states and territories are California, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, Guam, Hawaii, Illinois, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maine, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Nevada, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, North Carolina, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Virginia, Washington, and Wisconsin.