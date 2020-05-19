FRANKFORT, KY (WOWK) – Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear is set to give an update on “Healthy at Work” at approximately 5 p.m. today, Tuesday, May 19.
Yesterday, Beshear announced an expansion of contact tracing throughout the state. He says the program will help contact those who may have come in contact with the coronavirus to help stop the further spread. The information received through the seven-month program will be kept confidential.
Beshear confirmed 138 new cases of COVID-19 yesterday bringing the state’s total to 7,935 cases. He also announced nine additional deaths Monday related to the virus.
a total of 2,785 Kentuckians have recovered from their illness.
For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.
More Stories
- Local restaurants starting to close for good
- More complaints about some not getting WV unemployment checks
- Video shows pilot land between cars on Missouri highway after sudden engine failure
- Nitro mayor says more relief funds needed to save small businesses
- Kentucky COVID-19 cases top 8,000; state’s testing capacity continues to increase
- Second arrest in arson and murder; one suspect still at large
- Number of Mountain State residents who have recovered from COVID-19 continues to climb
- People’s Bank donation to Facing Hunger Foodbank ‘enough for 200k meals’
- Appalachian Regional Healthcare to begin allowing visitors
- Kentucky Gov. Beshear to give 5 p.m. ‘Healthy at Work’ update