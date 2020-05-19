Kentucky Gov. Beshear to give 5 p.m. ‘Healthy at Work’ update

In this Sunday, April 5, 2020, photo, Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear speaks about the novel coronavirus during a media conference at the state Capitol in Frankfort, Ky. (Ryan C. Hermens/Lexington Herald-Leader via AP)

FRANKFORT, KY (WOWK) – Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear is set to give an update on “Healthy at Work” at approximately 5 p.m. today, Tuesday, May 19.

Yesterday, Beshear announced an expansion of contact tracing throughout the state. He says the program will help contact those who may have come in contact with the coronavirus to help stop the further spread. The information received through the seven-month program will be kept confidential.

Beshear confirmed 138 new cases of COVID-19 yesterday bringing the state’s total to 7,935 cases. He also announced nine additional deaths Monday related to the virus.

a total of 2,785 Kentuckians have recovered from their illness.

