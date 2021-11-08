Beshear: Kentucky surpasses 10K COVID-19 deaths, memorial service set

FRANKFORT, KY (WOWK) – Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear shared a grim update that more than 10,000 Kentuckians have now died due to COVID-19.

State officials will hold a memorial to honor those who have died due to the virus Sunday, Nov. 14 at 1 p.m.

“It is nothing short of tragic. COVID has been the number three killer of Kentuckians, the number three cause of death both last year and thus far this year.,” Beshear said. “We as a Commonwealth are hurting, and everybody has lost someone. There’s going to be a lot of grief that we’re going to have to process.”

According to the Kentucky Department for Public Health, the state’s latest COVID-19 update on Monday, Nov. 8 included 642 new COVID-19 cases and 26 additional deaths, bringing the state to a total of 753,338 cases and 10,019 deaths. Health officials say of Friday’s newly reported cases, 168 are in children 18 or younger.

Beshear says the state’s COVID-19 cases per week are continuing to decrease, though at a slightly slower rate than in recent weeks, suggesting a plateau is starting to occur. Beshear says, however, the state needs to continue decreasing in weekly cases.

A total of 687 Kentuckians are currently hospitalized with COVID-19. Health officials say 196 of those patients are in the ICU and 121 are on ventilators.

The state has a current positivity rate of 5.44%, and 44 counties are in red on the state’s current incidence rate map.

According to the governor, a total of 2,576,911 Kentuckians, or 58% of the eligible population, have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine The governor says those ages 75 and over have an 89% vaccination rate and those between 65 and 74 have a rate of 92%. Beshear is urging younger Kentuckians to get vaccinated as no age group ages 39 or younger are above 60%. Beshear says as of his Monday COVID-19 update, the state had reported just over 900 children ages 5-11 have gotten their first dose of the vaccine.