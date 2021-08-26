WATCH: Kentucky gov. gives COVID-19 update

FRANKFORT, KY (WOWK) – Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear is set to give another Team Kentucky update concerning the increase of COVID-19 in the Bluegrass State.
Monday, the governor and state health officials announced the state had reached a record high for the number of people in the hospital on a single day throughout the pandemic.
As of Wednesday, Aug. 25, health officials said 4,849 new COVID-19 cases brought the state to a total of 552,501 cases and 65 additional deaths bright the total to 7,640 deaths. The governor says this was the third highest day of COVID-19 cases throughout the pandemic.
“We’ve now moved to uncharted territory,” Beshear said as the state’s COVID-19 situation becomes more critical.
According to the current incidence rate map updated yesterday evening, all 120 of Kentucky’s counties were listed as red.
The state’s vaccination dashboard shows approximately 56% of Kentucky’s total population has received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine. Of those who are 65 years of age or older, that percentage is 85%.
