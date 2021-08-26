WATCH: Kentucky gov. gives COVID-19 update

FRANKFORT, KY (WOWK) – Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear is set to give another Team Kentucky update concerning the increase of COVID-19 in the Bluegrass State.

Monday, the governor and state health officials announced the state had reached a record high for the number of people in the hospital on a single day throughout the pandemic.

As of Wednesday, Aug. 25, health officials said 4,849 new COVID-19 cases brought the state to a total of 552,501 cases and 65 additional deaths bright the total to 7,640 deaths. The governor says this was the third highest day of COVID-19 cases throughout the pandemic.

“We’ve now moved to uncharted territory,” Beshear said as the state’s COVID-19 situation becomes more critical.

According to the current incidence rate map updated yesterday evening, all 120 of Kentucky’s counties were listed as red.

Current incidence rate map for Kentucky as of Aug. 25, 2021. (Photo Credit: Kentucky Department for Public Health)

The state’s vaccination dashboard shows approximately 56% of Kentucky’s total population has received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine. Of those who are 65 years of age or older, that percentage is 85%.