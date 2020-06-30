Kentucky Gov. gives COVID-19 update

FRANKFORT, KY (WOWK) – Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear is set to give an update on COVID-19 in the Bluegrass State at approximately 4 p.m. Tuesday, June 30, 2020. This is the first briefing since the governor announced he would move the schedule to once per week.

Yesterday, the governor’s office reported 117 new cases of COVID-19 and two additional deaths, bringing the state’s totals 15,347 cases and 560 deaths.

Beshear’s office also said one of the new cases reported Monday, June 29, 2020, was from Robertson County, which means all of the Commonwealth’s 120 counties have now reported at least one case of COVID-19.

According to the governor’s office, 394,773 coronavirus tests have been performed in Kentucky, and at least 3,939 Kentuckians have recovered from the virus.

Yesterday, the Bluegrass State also resumed visitation at assisted living and personal care homes, group activities of 10 or fewer in facilities, communal dining and off-site appointments. Cabinet for Health and Family Services Secretary Eric Friedlander announced last week that visitation will resume in nursing homes and in Intermediate Care Facilities for Individuals with Intellectual Disabilities beginning July 15.

