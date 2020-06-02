Kentucky Gov. to give update on protests, ‘Healthy at Work’ status

FRANKFORT, KY (WOWK) – Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear is scheduled to give an update on the status of COVID-19 in Kentucky and the state’s “Healthy at Work” plan.

The governor along with other state officials are also giving an update on the protests happening across the state as well as the Kentucky State Police investigation into an incident in Louisville Sunday night in which a local man was fatally shot.

Yesterday, Beshear released a statement giving updates on Sunday and Monday’s COVID-19 numbers:

Sunday, May 31, 2020 – 131 new cases, zero deaths

Monday, June 1, 2020 – 214 new cases, eight additional deaths

