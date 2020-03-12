Kentucky Gov.: Two more cases of COVID-19 believed to be positive

FRANKFORT, KY (WOWK) – Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear says more labs are starting to do COVID-19 testing in Kentucky.

At this time, Beshear says they believe two of the 27 test results the state is waiting to receive may be positive. He says both potential patients are in isolation at this time.

The governor is recommending schools cease in-person classes for three weeks. He says the schools should still be given the flexibility and opportunity to keep cafeterias open and provide meals to students who may not have alternative access to hot meals. Kentucky’s Department of Education says the state is working to make plans for school districts to deliver instruction through Non-Traditional Instruction.

Beshear says anyone looking for information about the coronavirus in Kentucky can visit the Kentucky Cabinet for Health and Family Services website or call the state’s hotline at 1-800-722-5725.

In Kentucky’s state of emergency, the governor is still encouraging those in vulnerable populations and over the age of 60 to refrain from going to areas with large crowds, including worship services. In a press conference, Beshear also reminded the public to follow the CDC guidelines for good hygiene.

For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

More Stories