Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear files paperwork for reelection run in 2023

Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear speaks about the increases in COVID-19 cases in the state and the opening day of the Kentucky State Legislature special session in Frankfort, Ky., Tuesday, Sept. 7, 2021. (AP Photo/Timothy D. Easley)

FRANKFORT, KY (AP) – Democratic Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear has taken a big step toward a reelection run.

Beshear filed paperwork with the state’s Registry of Election Finance on Friday. It comes in the same week he landed a record-shattering economic development project putting Kentucky at the forefront of the green energy movement.

Beshear’s reelection run will be tied to his aggressive actions to combat COVID-19. Several Republicans are lining up for expected bids to unseat Beshear in 2023.

On Monday, Ford announced it will build twin battery plants at Glendale, Kentucky, in a joint venture with its battery partner to power the automaker’s next generation of electric vehicles.