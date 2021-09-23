Kentucky Governor Beshear gives update on COVID-19 in the state

FRANKFORT, KY (WOWK) – Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear is giving another update on COVID-19 in the Bluegrass State at approximately 12:30 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 23.

On Monday, the governor said he was hopeful the state was beginning to reach a plateau in the Delta wave of the pandemic. However, last week was still the third-highest week of COVID-19 cases reported throughout the pandemic, dropping slightly from the previous two weeks which hold the second-highest and highest records, respectively. Beshear also said current hospitalizations had begun a slight decrease, another sign of a possible plateau.

Beshear says even if this is the beginning of a plateau, the numbers are still far too high for the state and its hospitals to sustain.

“While we hope this is a trend and, or plateau, we cannot sustain a plateau at this level with the number of people it would put in a hospital,” Beshear said Monday. “A plateau will continue to push our hospitals over capacity. Far too many cases.”

As of yesterday evening, Wednesday, Sept. 22, the state reported 4,418 new COVID-19 cases and 52 additional deaths, bringing the state to an overall total of 665,994 cases and 8,422 deaths throughout the pandemic. Of Wednesday’s newly reported cases, 1,273 were ages 18 or younger.

The state’s positivity rate currently sits at 11.66%.

Yesterday’s report showed 2,257 Kentuckians currently hospitalized with COVID-19. Of those patients, 651 are in the ICU and 453 are on ventilators.

For the first time in several weeks, yellow has returned to the state’s current incidence rate map with Clinton County listed as the only yellow county. Carlisle and Fulton counties have dropped from red to orange. The remaining 117 of the state’s 120 counties remain in red.

Kentucky current incidence rate map for Sept. 23, 2021. (Photo Courtesy: Kentucky Department for Public Health)