Kentucky Governor Beshear gives update on COVID-19

FRANKFORT, KY (WOWK) – Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear is giving another COVID-19 update in the Bluegrass State at approximately 4 p.m. Monday, Nov. 1, 2021.

As of the state’s latest report on Friday, Oct. 29, 1,623 new cases and 49 additional deaths bring the state to a total of 743,156 cases and 9,766 deaths throughout the pandemic. Of Friday’s new cases, 455 were reported in children ages 18 or younger.

The Kentucky Department for Public Health says 864 Kentuckians were in the hospital with the virus as of Friday. Of those patients, 273 were in the ICU and 144 were on ventilators.

The state will release today’s update at 4:45 p.m. this afternoon.