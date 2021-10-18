Kentucky Governor Beshear orders flags half-staff in memory of General Colin Powell

FILE – In this Nov. 30, 2006 file photo, former Secretary of State Colin Powell looks on during a ceremony for the Alexis de Tocqueville prize, a French literary award, in Tocqueville, east of Cherbourg, western France. Powell, former Joint Chiefs chairman and secretary of state, has died from COVID-19 complications. In an announcement on social media Monday, the family said Powell had been fully vaccinated. He was 84. (AP Photo/Vincent Michel)

FRANKFORT, KY (WOWK) – Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear has directed all flags at all state office buildings should be lowered to half-staff in honor of General Colin Powell, who died Monday due to complications from COVID-19.

Powell served as chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff from 1989 to 1993 and served as U.S. Secretary of State from 2001 to 2005.

The flags will remain lowered until sunset Friday, Oct. 22, and Beshear encourages private citizens, businesses and organizations to join the state builidings and lower their own flags in Powell’s honor.