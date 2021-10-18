Kentucky Governor Beshear orders flags half-staff in memory of General Colin Powell

FRANKFORT, KY (WOWK) – Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear has directed all flags at all state office buildings should be lowered to half-staff in honor of General Colin Powell, who died Monday due to complications from COVID-19.
Powell served as chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff from 1989 to 1993 and served as U.S. Secretary of State from 2001 to 2005.
The flags will remain lowered until sunset Friday, Oct. 22, and Beshear encourages private citizens, businesses and organizations to join the state builidings and lower their own flags in Powell’s honor.
