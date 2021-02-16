Kentucky governor closes state offices for weather conditions

FRANKFORT, KY (WOWK) – Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear has closed all state office buildings for Tuesday, Feb. 16 due to dangerous road conditions in the state.

The governor says any employees able to telecommute and essential employees designated for mandatory operations should report to work as directed by their agency management.

Beshears office says more than 148,000 customers across mainly central and eastern Kentucky are without power at this time.

“Transportation crews have been and will continue to aggressively treat roads as well as respond to downed trees while our emergency management teams and Kentucky National Guard soldiers continue to respond,” Gov. Beshear said. “To help those on the front lines and to prevent incidents, we need every Kentuckian who can to stay home and off these hazardous roads.”

Anyone who sees a downed powerline or experiences a power outage should contact their local utility company. The governor’s office reminds Kentuckians generators, camp stoves or charcoal grills always should be used outdoors and kept at least 20 feet away from windows and do not use gas stovetops to heat homes.

For more information, visit snowky.ky.gov for snow and ice resources and goky.ky.gov to check road conditions.