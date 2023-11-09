FRANKFORT, KY (WOWK) — Gov. Andy Beshear declared a State of Emergency Thursday in response to various wildfires that have appeared throughout Kentucky.

According to a release from the office of Gov. Beshear, there are 31 active fires, 36 contained fires and 44 controlled fires in the state as reported by the Kentucky Division of Forestry.

“We are taking action to make sure that Kentucky families and communities have the resources they need,” Gov. Beshear said. “We appreciate everyone on the front lines stepping up to fight the fires, and we pray for their safety and that these fires can be put out quickly.”

The increase in wildfires is believed to be the result of drought conditions, according to Kentucky Emergency Management. To contain the situation, responders are receiving assistance from Idaho, Oregon and Utah forestry teams.

Laws to prevent price gouging in goods and services have also been activated, so those experiencing price gouging can report it to the Office of the Attorney General here.

Kentucky Emergency Management will provide updates on reported active fires and the location of local states of emergencies. For more on wildfire preparedness, click here. A 24/7 Disaster Distress Helpline can be reached here.