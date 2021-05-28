Kentucky governor delivers $200k in aid to local recovery center

GRAYSON, KY (WOWK) — The governor of the Bluegrass State was in Grayson on Friday to deliver good news to a local recovery center.

The Genesis Recovery Kentucky Center received a sizable amount of grant money to help them with their operations after a tough year due to the pandemic.

The fact that Kentucky has been hit hard by the opioid epidemic is not a secret there.

“Grayson has has quite a history, as all of Eastern Kentucky, with the opioid epidemic,” says Todd Trumbore, director of recovery services for Pathways, Inc.

Facilities like Genesis Recovery Kentucky Center have been trying to help abate the crisis in the region for years.

“Pathways is a regional behavioural health center that covers ten counties in Eastern Kentucky. Genesis Recovery Kentucky Center is one of our programs that is a hundred-bed recovery facility,” Trumbore says.

Despite the far reach of these facilities, they’ve struggled in helping the many people needing treatment in the area due to the pandemic.

“Our census dropped dramatically because our primary referral source, the Department of Corrections, had to slow down in referring folks out to programs like this. And they’re responsible for 60 of our 100 beds,” Trumbore says.

This caused significant losses for them.

Friday, however, some much-needed help arrived in the hands of Governor Andy Beshear.

Gov. Andy Beshear takes the podium at the Genesis Recovery Kentucky Center in Grayson. pic.twitter.com/7vZcnFcBPe — Natalie Wadas (@natalie_wadas) May 28, 2021

“We are here today to support. To support you and to support the good work of this facility. Specifically, I’m here to announce a $200,000 grant to the Carter County Fiscal Court from our CDBG Recovery Kentucky Program for this Genesis Recovery Center,” Beshear says.

The governor says helping those suffering from addiction get help is a mission for him.

“It is an incredibly hard thing to beat, addiction is, and we have so many that are suffering from it. So it’s the right thing to do,” Beshear says.

Officials at the center say the Community Development Block Grant will help them recoup their economic losses from last year.

Governor Beshear is also hopeful getting people into recovery will help bolster the local workforce and the economy.

