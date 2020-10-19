Kentucky governor gives COVID-19 update

Coronavirus Updates

FRANKFORT, KY (WOWK) – Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear is giving an update on COVID-19 in the Bluegrass State at approximately 4 p.m. Monday, Oct. 19.

Sunday, Oct. 18, Beshear’s office reported 812 new COVID-19 cases and five additional deaths, bringing the state to 87,607 cases and 1,317 deaths due to the virus.

The governor’s office reported 116 of the cases reported Sunday were in children 18 years old or younger, the youngest of which is a one-month-old child.

