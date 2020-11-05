Kentucky governor gives COVID-19 update

FRANKFORT, KY (WOWK) – Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear is giving an update on COVID-19 in the Bluegrass state at approximately 4 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 5.

Yesterday, the governor confirmed 1,635 new COVID-19 cases and 11 new deaths, bringing the state to 113,009 cases and 1,514 deaths. 1,066 Kentuckians were in the hospital fighting the virus as of Wednesday.

“Our number of hospitalized people goes up every day. These are a lot of Kentuckians who are fighting for their lives,” Beshear said Wednesday. “Let’s keep lighting our homes up green. There’s a lot of pain out there and it’s hitting everybody. We’re thinking of every family, whether we know you or we don’t. We hurt with you and we grieve with you.”

Beshear also extended the state’s mask mandate for another 30 days Wednesday.

