Kentucky governor gives COVID-19 update

FRANKFORT, KY (WOWK) – Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear is scheduled to give a semi-daily update on COVID-19 at approximately 4 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 29.

Yesterday Beshear stressed a sense of urgency to prevent further spread of the virus throughout the Commonwealth. He said for the week of Sept. 22, 4949 new cases were reported, the highest number of cases reported in a single week.

Based on the data, the governor says he believes the state is no longer in a plateau, but moving into a third escalation of cases.

Monday, Sept. 28 Beshear confirmed 456 new COVID-19 cases and five additional deaths, bringing the total to 66,939 cases and 1,162 deaths since the pandemic began. The Bluegrass State has conducted 1,373,577 COVID-19 tests, with a positivity rate of 4.41% as of Monday. At least 11,787 Kentuckians have recovered from the virus.

The state also launched it’s K-12 COVID-19 dashboard yesterday, aligning with the first day schools were allowed to return to in-person classes. Kentucky Lt. Gov. Jacqueline Coleman said schools will be required to report data each day, Monday through Friday, that the school is in session.

She said the dashboard will allow parents and caregivers to know how the pandemic is affecting their children’s schools and will allow teachers and staff to see the impact it has on students and the adults they interact with.

