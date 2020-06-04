Kentucky governor gives ‘Healthy at Work’ update

FRANKFORT, KY (WOWK) – Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear is scheduled to give a daily briefing on COVID-19 in the Bluegrass State, Thursday, June 4, 2020.

Yesterday, the governor announced 265 new cases of COVID-19 and eight additional deaths, bringing the state’s totals to 10,410 positive cases, 218 of which are probable, and 450 deaths, one of which probable.

He also said 258,767 tests have been conducted throughout the state and 3,283 Kentuckians have recovered from the virus.

