Kentucky governor gives update on COVID-19, omicron variant

FRANKFORT, KY (WOWK) – Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear is giving a Team Kentucky update at approximately 4:30 p.m. today, Tuesday, Jan. 18.

The governor will be joined by Dr. Steven Stack, commissioner for the Kentucky Department for Public Health, to give the latest information on COVID-19 in the state, including the Omicron variant.

As of the state’s last COVID-19 update, Friday, Jan. 14, the KDPH reported 13,492 new COVID-19 cases and 35 additional deaths, bringing the state to a total of 975,346 cases and 12,518 deaths throughout the pandemic. The state did not update its dashboard yesterday in observance of Martin Luther King, Jr. Day.

Kentucky health officials say 2,126 Kentuckians are currently hospitalized with the virus and, of those patients, 466 are in the ICU and 226 are on ventilators.

The state’s current positivity rate is at 28.61% and all of the state’s 120 counties are in red on the current incidence rate map.