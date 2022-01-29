Kentucky governor hands trailer keys to storm survivors

FILE – Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear speaks about the increases in COVID-19 cases in the state and the opening day of the Kentucky State Legislature special session in Frankfort, Ky., Tuesday, Sept. 7, 2021. Gov. Beshear declared Kentucky’s chronic nursing shortage an emergency Thursday, Dec. 9, 2021, in taking executive actions aimed at boosting enrollment in nurse-training programs. (AP Photo/Timothy D. Easley, File)

(AP) – Kentucky’s governor handed over travel trailer keys Friday to a group of families that lost their homes when tornadoes tore through parts of the state in December.

Gov. Andy Beshear visited hard-hit Mayfield and Dawson Springs in western Kentucky as the families moved into trailers providing “medium-term” housing as they recover from the storms.

The sheltering program provided 10 travel trailers at the Mayfield Mobile Home Community and 10 at the Pennyrile Forest State Resort Park campground. Another 180 trailers are on the way for Kentuckians in counties impacted by the tornadoes, the governor’s office said.

The trailers are new, either a 2022 or 2021 model, and range in size from 27 feet to 36 feet long.

“The road to full recovery will be long, but today we’re helping families start a new chapter with more space, privacy and comfort,” Beshear said. “These brand-new travel trailers are the next step as these folks continue to rebuild their lives, allowing many of them to move back to where their kids are in school and where they have even more support from their neighbors.”

Among those receiving keys to a trailer in Mayfield were Ashley Parnell and her 5-year-old son, Bentley. The trailer will allow them to get back to a normal routine, she said.

“I praise God and thank the governor and his team for working aggressively on finding us shelter and staying true to their word,” Parnell said.