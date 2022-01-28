Kentucky governor hands trailer keys to storm survivors

MAYFIELD, KY (AP/WOWK) – Kentucky’s governor has handed over travel trailer keys to a group of families that lost their homes when tornadoes tore through parts of the state in December.

Gov. Andy Beshear visited hard-hit Mayfield and Dawson Springs in western Kentucky on Friday. The families moved into trailers providing “medium-term” housing as they recover from the storms.

The sheltering program provided 10 travel trailers at the Mayfield Mobile Home Community and 10 at the Pennyrile Forest State Resort Park campground. The governor’s office says another 180 trailers are on the way for Kentuckians in counties impacted by the tornadoes.

One family receiving the keys was Ashley Parnell and her 5-year-old son, Bentley.

“I am so grateful that my son and I will have the opportunity to get back to a normal routine and not spend so much time driving for his school commute,” said Parnell. “Thank you to Victory Through Faith in Paducah, which has let us stay at their facility since the tornado hit and have taken great care of us. But we are ready to be back in our hometown of Mayfield. I praise God and thank the Governor and his team for working aggressively on finding us shelter and staying true to their word. I can’t say thank you enough!”

Beshear’s office says for Kentucky families to be eligible for the Commonwealth Sheltering Program, they will need to first register with FEMA before the disaster assistance deadline of Feb. 11. To apply for FEMA assistance, visit DisasterAssistance.gov, use the FEMA mobile app or call the FEMA Helpline at 800-621-3362.