Kentucky governor plans coronavirus update

FRANKFORT, KY (WOWK) – Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear and Lt. Gov. Jacqueline Coleman are scheduled to give an update on COVID-19 at approximately 4 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 17.

Yesterday, the governor said fewer counties were listed as red in weekly data released from the White House. Locally, Lewis County was listed among those still in the red, meaning the county has a positivity rate of 10% or higher. Three counties local counties, Greenup, Boyd and Pike, were listed as yellow in the data, meaning they have a positivity rate between 5% and 10%.

Beshear confirmed 776 new COVID-19 cases and eight additional deaths Wednesday, bringing the state to a total of 58,764 cases and 1,082 deaths. The governor says 91 of the new cases are children 18 and younger.

