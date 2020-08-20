Kentucky governor plans COVID-19 update

FRANKFORT, KY (WOWK) – Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear is set to give a briefing on COVID-19 at approximately 4 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 20.

Yesterday, the governor and Commissioner for the Kentucky Department for Public Health Dr. Steven Stack urged precautions yesterday as the state works to get the positivity rate for the virus to drop.

Beshear has continually said the first step for this will be to keep the state from spiking in new cases by reaching a plateau before the rate can begin to drop significantly.

As of yesterday Aug. 19, Beshear confirmed 655 new cases and 12 additional deaths bringing the state to 40,926 total cases and 842 total deaths.

