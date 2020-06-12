Update: Commission votes to remove Davis statue from Kentucky Capitol

UPDATE: 1:45 p.m. June, 12, 2020 (WOWK) – Governor Andy Beshear announced today the Historic Properties Advisory Commission has voted to remove the statue of Jefferson Davis from Capitol’s Rotunda.

Yesterday during his daily briefing, Beshear announced the commission would make the decision sometime today.

“Today has been a historic day in the Commonwealth. Pursuant to my request, the Historic Properties Advisory Commission met and, in a bipartisan vote, voted to remove the Jefferson Davis statue from our Rotunda. It was past time for this vote and for this action. But what it will mean is that we get a little closer to truly being Team Kentucky – that every child who walks into this Capitol feels welcome, and none of them have to look at a symbol and a statue that stands for the enslavement of their ancestors. Today is a move toward showing that everybody is welcome in this building and that our government should work for the betterment of every single Kentuckian – that we have systematic issues that we must address, but that now is the time to truly move forward, to truly make progress and to show that Team Kentucky includes every single Kentuckian.” Governor Andy Beshear

FRANKFORT, KY (AP) – Kentucky’s governor has asked a state commission to vote to remove a statue of Jefferson Davis from the Capitol’s Rotunda, a day after another statue of the Confederate president was toppled by protesters in Virginia.

Gov. Andy Beshear’s request comes amid a rapidly unfolding protest movement to pull down Confederate monuments around the U.S. after the death of George Floyd, a black man who died in police custody in Minnesota.

The Davis statue is one of several in the Rotunda and is located not far from a bronze likeness of Abraham Lincoln.

Both Civil War adversaries were born in Kentucky.

