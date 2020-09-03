Severe Weather Bar

Kentucky governor signals plan to extend mask mandate

Kentucky

FRANKFORT, KY (AP) – Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear is indicating that he will extend a statewide mask mandate again later this month.

Beshear said Wednesday that the facial covering requirement is “more important than ever” amid efforts to reopen schools and protect the economy during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Wednesday, the governor reported more than 800 new coronavirus cases in Kentucky for the second straight day. He also reported 18 more virus-related deaths in Kentucky.

He says statewide cases appear to be “creeping up, and we need to watch it.”

